Camps providing street free agents a chance to show their stuff

That sentiment was shared among many of the 58 participants at the invitation-only, one-day camp conducted by HUB Football, a relatively new company that hopes to transform the workout process for street free agents. Under the traditional model, clubs fly players in, house them overnight, put them through drills, then fly them back home -- which can add up financially.

HUB Football founder Don Yee, who also represents Bucs quarterback Tom Brady﻿, believes it makes more sense to create centralized locations where groups of players can come in and work out for teams from various pro leagues, perhaps on a monthly basis. The players would assume all travel costs, as well as pay an enrollment fee, with the tapes being made available to interested teams, including those who fail to send a representative.

"It costs teams a lot of money and labor to do it the traditional way, plus you might run into scheduling issues with player or team," says Yee. "I always felt the way it's currently done was inefficient, that it made more sense to have players together -- 40 to 50 at a time -- with scouts present. It makes a lot more sense for players, agents and teams when everyone's interests are actually aligned."

The camps are not like traditional combines, in that there are no tests for speed or power. Players, dressed in shorts and T-shirts, are put through football drills by individuals who have coached or played at the NFL level. Geep Chryst, currently the tight ends coach at Cal but previously an NFL offensive coordinator, is the head coach. Ty Detmer is the assistant head coach. Seneca Wallace, Eugene Chung, Dwaine Board and Tim McTyer are among the other nearly dozen coaches, who have more than 100 years of combined experience on the pro and college levels.

Although many of the participants have never appeared on an NFL roster, the camps are gaining traction with those who do have NFL experience, like former Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall. Unsigned the past two seasons because of injuries and team economics, the 31-year-old recently closed his eyes and asked God to send him a sign as to whether he should call it a career. Almost immediately, he saw a post on social media that highlighted running back Darius Clark being signed on the spot at a HUB camp, by Carolina.