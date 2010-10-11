Campbell's performance named GMC Never Say Never Moment of Week 5

Published: Oct 11, 2010 at 12:20 PM

Raiders QB Jason Campbell leading Oakland to the win is the GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Week for games played on October 10-11, the NFL announced on Friday. The GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Week is the best moment or play of the week that represents determination and perseverance.

Benched in Week 2, Oakland Raiders QB Jason Campbell waited patiently for a second chance. He got it when QB Bruce Gradkowski suffered an injury at the end of the first quarter. Campbell answered the call by leading two long touchdown drives, including the game-winner with less than four minutes to play, giving the Raiders their first victory over the Chargers since 2003.

Jason Campbell was selected from among three moments by voters on NFL.com/gmc. The other two moments were Tampa Bay QB Josh Freeman leading the young Buccaneers to a comeback and Titans WR-KR Marc Mariani delivering for Tennessee in the clutch.

After the regular season, fans will have a chance to determine the GMC Never Say Never Moment Of The Year from among the 17 weekly winners. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com/gmc throughout the month of January.

  Campbell comes off bench to lead 
 [Raiders](/teams/oaklandraiders/profile?team=OAK)

Benched in Week 2, Jason Campbell waited patiently for a second chance. He got it Sunday when Bruce Gradkowski suffered an injury at the end of the first quarter. Campbell answered the call by leading two long touchdown drives, including the game-winner with less than four minutes to play, giving the Raiders their first victory over the Chargers since 2003.

  Freeman leads young Bucs to road rally

Trailing, 21-14, late in the fourth quarter, a comeback looked grim for a young and inexperienced Buccaneers team. But Josh Freeman refused to go down quietly. The second-year quarterback directed two scoring drives in the final two minutes, giving Tampa Bay a signature road win against a preseason contender and its third victory in four tries.

  Mariani delivers for 
 [Titans](/teams/tennesseetitans/profile?team=TEN) in the clutch

Tied, 27-27, with momentum on the Cowboys' side, Tennessee turned to an unlikely hero, rookie Marc Mariani, who was eager to redeem himself after two costly fumbles earlier in the season. The seventh-round pick from Montana did just that, taking a kickoff 73 yards to set up the Titans' game-winning touchdown -- and an unlikely victory on the road.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Newly acquired Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney expected to play Sunday night vs. Titans

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney is expected to make his debut for the team against the Tennessee Titans in Week 9.

news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp (ankle) to play Sunday vs. Buccaneers

As expected, Cooper Kupp will play Sunday versus the Buccaneers. Rams coach Sean McVay said Friday that the star receiver would suit up after suffering an ankle injury late in the club's Week 8 loss to San Francisco.

news

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) listed as questionable, will be game-time decision vs. Chiefs

Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Friday that Ryan Tannehill was limited in practice and added that there is no decision on the QB's status for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

news

Dave Butz, two-time Super Bowl champion with Washington, dies at age of 72

All-Pro defensive lineman and two-time Washington Super Bowl champion Dave Butz has died. He was 72.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE