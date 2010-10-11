Campbell's performance named GMC Never Say Never Moment of Week 5

Raiders QB Jason Campbell leading Oakland to the win is the GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Week for games played on October 10-11, the NFL announced on Friday. The GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Week is the best moment or play of the week that represents determination and perseverance.
Benched in Week 2, Oakland Raiders QB Jason Campbell waited patiently for a second chance. He got it when QB Bruce Gradkowski suffered an injury at the end of the first quarter. Campbell answered the call by leading two long touchdown drives, including the game-winner with less than four minutes to play, giving the Raiders their first victory over the Chargers since 2003.
Jason Campbell was selected from among three moments by voters on NFL.com/gmc. The other two moments were Tampa Bay QB Josh Freeman leading the young Buccaneers to a comeback and Titans WR-KR Marc Mariani delivering for Tennessee in the clutch.
After the regular season, fans will have a chance to determine the GMC Never Say Never Moment Of The Year from among the 17 weekly winners. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com/gmc throughout the month of January.
Campbell comes off bench to lead
[Raiders](/teams/oaklandraiders/profile?team=OAK)
Freeman leads young Bucs to road rally
Trailing, 21-14, late in the fourth quarter, a comeback looked grim for a young and inexperienced Buccaneers team. But Josh Freeman refused to go down quietly. The second-year quarterback directed two scoring drives in the final two minutes, giving Tampa Bay a signature road win against a preseason contender and its third victory in four tries.
Mariani delivers for
[Titans](/teams/tennesseetitans/profile?team=TEN) in the clutch
Tied, 27-27, with momentum on the Cowboys' side, Tennessee turned to an unlikely hero, rookie Marc Mariani, who was eager to redeem himself after two costly fumbles earlier in the season. The seventh-round pick from Montana did just that, taking a kickoff 73 yards to set up the Titans' game-winning touchdown -- and an unlikely victory on the road.