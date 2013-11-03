Campbell's big day carries Browns past Ravens

CLEVELAND -- Jason Campbell threw three touchdown passes -- two to Davone Bess -- and the Cleveland Browns ended an 11-game losing streak against Baltimore, beating the wobbling defending Super Bowl champions 24-18 on Sunday.
Campbell's 3-yard pass to Bess on fourth down with three minutes left helped the Browns (4-5) seal their first win over Baltimore since 2007. One week ago, Bess dropped a pass in a similar situation in the closing minutes of a loss at Kansas City.
The Ravens (3-5) lost their third consecutive and didn't win in the week following a bye for the first time in six tries under coach John Harbaugh.
Baltimore's Joe Flacco had a pair of TD passes to rookie Marlon Brown, but the Super Bowl MVP couldn't rally the Ravens, who made too many mistakes and are in danger of missing the playoffs.
