Campbell new Redskins director of player personnel

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Redskins, still without a head coach, promoted Scott Campbell to director of player personnel Sunday.
Campbell, who has spent the past seven seasons with the Redskins, will oversee scouting at both the college and professional levels. He had previously led both college and professional recruiting.
"I am excited about the future of this team," Campbell said.
The move comes after the Redskins dismissed assistant coaches Gregg Williams and Al Saunders on Saturday. The Redskins also promoted Blache to lead the team's defense and said a head coach would not be in place before the Super Bowl.
