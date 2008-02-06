Campbell new Redskins director of player personnel

Published: Feb 06, 2008 at 09:29 AM

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Redskins, still without a head coach, promoted Scott Campbell to director of player personnel Sunday.

Campbell, who has spent the past seven seasons with the Redskins, will oversee scouting at both the college and professional levels. He had previously led both college and professional recruiting.

"I am excited about the future of this team," Campbell said.

Campbell spent the 2000 season as director of pro personnel for the Chicago Bears, where he worked with Redskins defensive coordinator Greg Blache. Before that, Campbell spent time in Atlanta and Kansas City.

The move comes after the Redskins dismissed assistant coaches Gregg Williams and Al Saunders on Saturday. The Redskins also promoted Blache to lead the team's defense and said a head coach would not be in place before the Super Bowl.

