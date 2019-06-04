Campbell: Jaguars' season 'comes down to Nick Foles'

"The thing I love about this year is it really comes down to Nick Foles," the 32-year-old captain told Rapoport. "He's a guy who's over 30, has a lot of experience, won a Super Bowl MVP, but really what he brings is that confidence. He's a natural leader. When he breaks the team huddle at the end of practice, you can see guys really hear him and that's so important. Obviously what he can do throwing the ball is great, but what he does for the actual overall team, giving us more confidence and belief..."