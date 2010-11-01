Campbell, Charles named FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week

Published: Nov 01, 2010 at 05:54 PM

Quarterback Jason Campbell of the Oakland Raiders and running back Jamaal Charles of the Kansas City Chiefs are the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week for games played on Oct. 31-Nov. 1.

Campbell completed 15 of 27 passes for 310 yards and two touchdowns in the Raiders' 33-3 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Charles rushed 22 times for 177 yards, including an 18-yard run that led to a 1-yard touchdown pass, in the Chiefs' 13-10 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills.

Campbell and Charles were selected from among six finalists in Air and Ground categories. The other FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week finalists were quarterbacks David Garrard of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Matthew Stafford of the Detroit Lions and running backs BenJarvus Green-Ellis of the New England Patriots and Frank Gore of the San Francisco 49ers.

Fans voted for more than their favorite player. As part of the Air & Ground program, FedEx continues its support of Safe Kids USA by making weekly $2,000 donations in each of the winning players' names. The funding, allocated to local Safe Kids coalitions in that team's city, is used for pedestrian safety improvements throughout the year, from upgraded crosswalks and safety signs to traffic barriers and educational training.

As the official delivery service sponsor of the NFL, Super Bowl and Pro Bowl, FedEx understands the need for a winning game plan and created the Air & Ground program to highlight superior on-field performance among the league's top-performing quarterbacks and running backs. Because FedEx has thousands of delivery trucks on the roads each day, the company is committed to funding pedestrian safety improvements in local communities, donating more than $13 million to Safe Kids Worldwide since 2000. Follow FedEx on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter @FedExDelivers and track the conversation at #FedExNFL.

A closer look at the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week finalists:

  FedEx Air -- Quarterbacks 

  FedEx Ground -- Running Backs

Jason Campbell, Oakland Raiders

Campbell completed 15 of 27 passes for 310 yards and two touchdowns in the Raiders' 33-3 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Jamaal Charles, Kansas City Chiefs

Charles rushed 22 times for 177 yards, including an 18-yard run that led to a 1-yard touchdown pass, in the Chiefs' 13-10 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills.

Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions

Stafford completed 26 of 45 passes for 212 yards and four touchdowns with one interception in the Lions' 37-25 win over the Redskins.

BenJarvus Green-Ellis, New England Patriots

Green-Ellis rushed 17 times for 112 yards and two touchdowns in the Patriots' 28-18 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

  David Garrard, 
 [Jacksonville Jaguars](/teams/jacksonvillejaguars/profile?team=JAC)

Garrard led the Jaguars to a 35-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys, completing 17 of 21 passes for 260 yards and four passing touchdowns.

Frank Gore, San Francisco 49ers

Gore rushed 29 times for 118 yards and one touchdown in the 49ers' 24-16 win over the Denver Broncos in the NFL's fourth regular-season game in London.

