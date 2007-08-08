Camp tour: Panthers on the prowl

1. Mike Minter retires. I spent some time with Minter and his teammates, and emotions were running high at camp. Minter was the emotional leader of this team. He was here for the highs and lows and there is no doubt he will be missed. Minter told me it really did occur to him at the end of the last game of the 2007 season that he was ready to walk away for good. For a short time he convinced himself he would do it one more time but as the sweat and pain of camp started to take its toll, he said he realized it was over. Steve Smith told me that the private speech Minter gave to his teammates in the locker room really touched his heart. Smith said he walked out of that room realizing he must take a bigger role with his team if they are going to win. Smith will try and fill the big shoes of Mike Minter.