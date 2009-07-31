Camp tour: Cowboys' Williams has high hopes for 2009 season

» Anthony Spencer looks as if he is going to be a solid replacement for Greg Ellis, now with the Oakland Raiders, at outside linebacker. Spencer is getting off the ball well and consistently making good penetration as a pass rusher. But the 2007 first-round draft pick does understand that he has some reasonably large cleats to fill; Ellis has had a half-dozen or more sacks in a season eight times, including the eight he had in 2008. "To be the starter, they put a lot of trust in me, and I expect to deliver," said Spencer, who had a 1 ½ sacks as a backup in '08. He particularly likes being part of what is expected to be a more aggressive version of the defense that led the NFL with 59 sacks last season, including 20 by outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware. " I know that D Ware is going to be getting a lot of attention, being the player that he is, and it's going to (create) a lot of opportunity for me to get sacks and help out my numbers, so I'm excited about it," Spencer said.