Camp tour: Bucs working for worst to first turnaround

1. Offense -- Gruden's offensive mind is working overtime with Garcia on the field. There will be more passing, more personnel groupings, and it should result in more points. Gruden did say the problems at the left tackle position has restricted what they could do for the past few years, but that Luke Pettigout is the remedy they have been looking for. What Gruden doesn't need to do this season -- that he has been hamstrung by in the past -- is leaving a back or tight end in all the time to help the tackle. The running game will be better with a healthy Williams, who told me he's aiming for 1,500 yards. I really liked the look of the power run game to the Bucs right with 6-foot-3, 235-pound fullback B.J. Askew leading Williams behind Joseph (315 pounds) and Trublood (320 pounds).