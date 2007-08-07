Camp tour: Browns hit a crossroad

Offense -- The Browns QB situation is up in the air and that isn't good for a team that averaged just 12 points per game in their six division games last year. One veteran player told me he thought Anderson was winning the battle. Another player thought when the preseason games started Frye would move ahead. Another guy said when Quinn gets here it will be his job to lose. No one knows, and that includes the coaches at this point, which means giving the majority of snaps to one player hasn't been established. No matter who the quarterback is, there is going to be a better running game. A healthy Winslow, Edwards and Joe Jurevicius will stretch the field, spread the defense out and they all block well downfield. The offensive line is better with Eric Steinbach, Thomas, and maybe even LeCharles Bentley sometime during the season, so it's fair to say Cleveland will have a legit rushing attack this season.