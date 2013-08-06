Camp lessons: Bill Belichick still brilliant in handling distraction

It's hard to overstate the importance of being able to contain a distraction, but look no further than the Patriots' 2007 run to a Super Bowl appearance in the wake of Spygate to see the results. The Patriots and Eagles are practicing together this week before playing a preseason game Friday night. The Hernandez situation might have already encouraged teams to dig deeper into players' backgrounds before drafting them, and Patriots management might still face more questions about what it knew of Hernandez when he was with the team. But for now, as the Eagles try to move on from their own firestorm -- albeit about a far less devastating situation than Hernandez's -- the Patriots have provided a roadmap.