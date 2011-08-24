Camp conclusions: Steelers look good, Tebow not so much

Big hole in Tennessee. Watching the Titans practice, new coach Mike Munchak was very impressive as a leader. Hasselbeck is also making a big difference and they have a lot of solid linemen on both sides of the ball. Those factors would make the Titans a tougher out this year than most people would think. However, without Chris Johnson, they really won't be going anywhere. General manager Mike Reinfeldt announced while talking with me that he was prepared to make Johnson the highest-paid running back if he showed up. Johnson will pick up the new running scheme whenever he reports, but the passing game -- protections and timing with Hasselbeck -- will take time. Reinfeldt said he would have been fine with Johnson skipping practice and just attending meetings until the contract was done. But now, three weeks have been wasted.