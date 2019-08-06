Around the NFL

Camp Buzz: Bills' McCoy still expects to be 'the guy'

Published: Aug 06, 2019 at 07:58 AM

*The 2019 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and buzzy moments from "Inside Training Camp Live". *

»LeSean McCoy is well aware of the additions at his position and the questions surrounding his role, but the Buffalo Bills running back isn't letting it get to him.

On the final day of Bills training camp, McCoy addressed the offseason chatter with a sense of optimism and confidence as he prepares for his 11th NFL season.

"I'm the guy. I feel like that. That's what I've been told," McCoy said, per team reporter Chris Brown. "That's my every day approach. We're all a team and trying to help each other out to win games, compete against each other and make each other better. Me and Frank [Gore] have been competing for years. We train in the offseason and we're always trying to beat each other. I'm excited for the challenge."

McCoy recently turned 31 on July 12 and, despite coming off a down year, will still be a significant factor in a revamped backfield that includes, as he mentioned, Gore, who turned 36 in May; former Jaguar T.J. Yeldon and 2019 third-round draft pick Devin Singletary.

In 2018, McCoy played in 14 games (13 starts) and accumulated a career-low 514 rushing yards on 161 carries, his fewest since his rookie year, and three TDs. He did manage to keep a vice grip on the ball and not fumble for the first time in his career, but, as a running back who's been known as one of the best since entering the NFL, his stats didn't resemble a player that rushed for over 1,000 yards -- for the sixth time in 10 seasons -- a year prior.

Buffalo's backfield will be a bit crowded this upcoming season, but, based on McCoy's mindset, he's not ready to sacrifice any touches.

»Training camp is a busy time for coaches and players alike. But Texans coach Bill O'Brien went out of his way to introduce himself to a young fan on Tuesday during his team's joint practice with the Packers. O'Brien met Raymond as the youngster reminded O'Brien of his son Jack, who has a rare brain disorder called lissencephaly.

»Another touching scene coming from training camp, this time at Buccaneers camp where the team hosted a few guests of honor.

»The 49ers' first preseason game isn't until Saturday but the coaching staff is already loving what they're seeing from rookie DE Nick Bosa, who is expected to form quite a pass-rushing tandem with Dee Ford. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on the early impression Bosa has made.

»New team, who dis? QB Nick Foles and receiver Chris Conley, two of the Jaguars' key offseason acquisitions, showed nice chemistry on this sensational play. Could be a sign of things to come if the two keep connecting like this.

»So, apparently, Saquon Barkley has an arm too. We probably won't see any of this from the Giants once the season begins but, at least he can do it, right?

»Jets tight end Chris Herndon will miss the first few weeks of the season, but has been hard at work in practice to make sure he stays ready. The concentration on this catch is something crazy.

»The 49ers decided to go old school during Tuesday's camp session. Old school as in a good old-fashioned jousting match. You got to see this.

»It hasn't been confirmed that the Raiders are looking to fill a void on their coaching staff, but this would be a very interesting addition if that day ever comes.

»Rookie receiver A.J. Brown did not practice for the Titans on Tuesday. Still, the second-round pick lent a helping hand as much as he could. Or better yet, a helping throwing arm.

»Whether you're a first-round pick or an undrafted free agent matters not at training camp. Just ask Jaguars edge rusher Josh Allen, who departed Tuesday's practice with a little extra gear to haul.

»The Miami Dolphins got a visit and some words of wisdom from one of the most successful coaches in the world on Tuesday. U.S. Women's National Team coach Jill Ellis, who recently steered Team U.S.A. to the 2019 World Cup title. By her account, she'll be back. "I can't wait to come to a frickin' game and cheer you guys on, I wish you the best," Ellis said in closing.

»49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was READY for practice. How ready? Watch.

»Teamwork made the dream work on this sequence at Bears camp. Defense does win championships, after all.

» More action out of Bears camp, this time featuring QB Mitch Trubisky participating in a little team bonding activity with his wideouts.

