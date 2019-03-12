Around the NFL

Cameron Wake leaving Dolphins to join Titans

Published: Mar 12, 2019 at 01:30 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

A decade with the Dolphins has concluded for pass rusher Cameron Wake.

Wake and the Tennessee Titans have agreed to a three-year, $23 million deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per a source. Pelissero added that $10 million is guaranteed.

Wake will be 37 when he takes the field for the Titans following a final season with Miami in which he posted six sacks -- the least since his rookie year -- and contributed 36 tackles. Still, the total wasn't far behind the Titans' Jurrell Casey, who led the Titans with seven sacks in 2018.

A five-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro selection, Wake has the resume and experience to improve the Titans' defense if he still has some left in the tank.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Inactive reports for Saturday's Week 16 games in 2022 NFL season

The full inactive reports for each Saturday game for Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Injury roundup: Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson, Jakobi Meyers expected to play Saturday vs. Bengals

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson is likely to play Saturday against Cincinnati, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is also likely to play, but RB Damien Harris is a game-time decision.

news

Jets WR coach Miles Austin suspended for violating league's gambling policy

The NFL is suspending Jets wide receiver coach Miles Austin for violating the league's gambling policy, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

news

NFL-NFLPA review of DeVante Parker's concussion finds no violations of protocol

The NFL and NFL Players Association concluded its investigation surrounding Patriots receiver DeVante Parker's concussion during the club's Week 14 victory over the Cardinals, finding no violations of concussion protocol, the two parties said in a statement Friday.

news

Rams' Sean McVay rules out Aaron Donald (ankle) vs. Broncos; DT unlikely to play again in 2022

Rams coach Sean McVay announced on Friday that DT Aaron Donald (ankle) won't play Sunday versus the Broncos and will "probably" sit the rest of the season.

news

Browns, RT Jack Conklin agree to terms on four-year, $60 million extension

Browns RT Jack Conklin has reached an agreement on a four-year contract extension worth $60 million with $31 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Dec. 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Packers sign OL Elgton Jenkins to four-year, $68M contract extension

Elgton Jenkins and the Packers agreed to terms Friday on a four-year, $68 million contract extension. The offensive lineman's deal is worth up to $74 million and makes Jenkins the second highest-paid guard in the NFL.

news

Bradley Chubb: Dolphins defense can take it to 'a whole 'nother level' down the stretch

The Dolphins made a deadline trade to acquire Bradley Chubb believing the edge rusher could push the defense to new heights for a playoff push. The 26-year-old, who inked a big new contract with Miami after the trade, knows he can do more.

news

Ravens' Sammy Watkins trying to 'catch up' ahead of first game back in Baltimore: 'I should be prepared'

The Ravens claimed Sammy Watkins on Tuesday after his release from the Packers, and coach John Harbaugh expects the veteran to suit up Saturday against Atlanta.

news

Robert Saleh's Jets drop to 7-8 after fourth straight loss: 'It's not about playoffs right now'

Following the Jets' Week 14 loss to the Bills, coach Robert Saleh said his club would "see these guys again." However, after Gang Green lost its fourth consecutive game Thursday night, falling 19-3 to Jacksonville at home, Saleh's tune changed.

news

Evan Engram shines in return to MetLife Stadium in Jaguars' win over Jets

Evan Engram spent his first five seasons playing home games at MetLife Stadium as a member of the Giants. However, the tight end never had a game like Thursday night in East Rutherford.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE