Around the NFL

Cameron Wake beating expectations after Achilles tear

Published: May 21, 2016 at 02:52 AM

The Miami Dolphins added depth across the board this offseason, but they focused heavily on the defensive end position in order to build a buffer against an injury to star Cameron Wake.

But as the team winds its way through the summer, it has become clear to those in charge that the 34 year old is in better shape than anyone expected.

"He's really exceeded expectations, in terms of where he is and where our doctors thought he would be when he got hurt," Dolphins executive vice president Mike Tannenbaum said, via the Miami Herald. "Cam is the consummate pro, the consummate Dolphin, and we're lucky he's here."

Tannenbaum added he was "thrilled" to sign Wake to a two-year contract extension.

Any time a player in his mid-30s tears an Achilles tendon there is reason for concern. Tannenbaum, however, didn't leave the cupboard bare. Mario Williams, Jason Jones and Andre Branch should be able to contribute. Former first-round pick Dion Jordan would be a bonus, though Tannenbaum said this week the Dolphins don't know when Jordan will be eligible to return.

When letting go of a player like Olivier Vernon, though, there is still an assumption that Wake can recapture some of his greatness. He had seven sacks through seven games a year ago and, remarkably, hasn't shown many signs of slowing down. He's been a versatile staple across Miami's front seven for nearly a decade.

For now, all signs point to that continuing in 2016.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Joe Burrow hopes to play in Bengals preseason games: I'd like to 'feel the rush at least a couple times'

On the comeback trail from a torn ACL, Bengals QB Joe Burrow expressed the desire to play in the preseason a day after Bengals owner Mike Brown said the 2020 No. 1 overall pick "probably" would not play in any of any of Cincinnati's preseason tilts.
news

Saints HC Sean Payton: 'It's disappointing' Michael Thomas' surgery didn't happen sooner

Initial reports suggest Saints WR Michael Thomas is due for a mid-season return. But as general manager Mickey Loomis and coach Sean Payton shared on Wednesday, they believe the star receiver could've been looking at a different road to recovery had a few things been managed differently.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott suffers muscle strain in shoulder, says it's not 'any kind of serious setback'

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott left practice early on Wednesday after experiencing soreness in his right arm and an MRI showed that he has a muscle strain in his right shoulder, the team announced in a statement. 
news

Packers acquire WR Randall Cobb from Texans for sixth-round pick

The Packers are sending a 2022 sixth-round draft pick to the Houston Texans to bring back wide receiver Randall Cobb, reuniting him with Aaron Rodgers and the team in which he starred for eight seasons, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday afternoon.
news

Two playoff teams inquire about possibility of trading for Dolphins CB Xavien Howard

Interest in Xavien Howard is starting to take shape, with two playoff teams among the clubs interested in acquiring the All-Pro corner.
news

Aaron Rodgers says he considered retirement during Packers standoff, wanted more say in team decisions

Aaron Rodgers ended his standoff with the Packers by reporting to camp Tuesday and followed it with a doozy of a press conference Wednesday.
news

Davante Adams wants to be NFL's highest-paid WR, doesn't want to negotiate with Packers during season

Green Bay wideout ﻿Davante Adams﻿ addressed the media for the first team since reports emerged that he and the club had broken off long-term contract extension negotiations.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes autographed rookie card sells for NFL-record $4.3M

A Patrick Mahomes autographed rookie card recently sold for an NFL-record $4.3 million, besting a Tom Brady card that sold this offseason for $3.1 million.
news

Training Camp Buzz: Eagles GM Roseman expects TE Zach Ertz on roster Week 1

Eagles TE Zach Ertz was on the practice field Wednesday despite his offseason trade request from the team. GM Howie Roseman expressed his excitement to have Ertz on the field and expects him to remain an Eagle in 2021. 
news

San Francisco 49ers QB Trey Lance signs rookie contract

49ers quarterback Trey Lance has signed his rookie contract, his agency CAA announced Wednesday. The four-year deal locks in all eight of the team's draft picks. 
news

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst: Aaron Rodgers has earned right to have discussions on his future

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst told reporters Wednesday that Aaron Rodgers has earned the right to be in the conversation regarding his future.
news

Deshaun Watson participates in Texans' first training camp practice

﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ was on the practice field for the Houston Texans on Wednesday as they kicked off training camp ahead of the 2021 season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW