Cameron Wake beating expectations after Achilles tear

The Miami Dolphins added depth across the board this offseason, but they focused heavily on the defensive end position in order to build a buffer against an injury to star Cameron Wake.
But as the team winds its way through the summer, it has become clear to those in charge that the 34 year old is in better shape than anyone expected.
"He's really exceeded expectations, in terms of where he is and where our doctors thought he would be when he got hurt," Dolphins executive vice president Mike Tannenbaum said, via the Miami Herald. "Cam is the consummate pro, the consummate Dolphin, and we're lucky he's here."
Tannenbaum added he was "thrilled" to sign Wake to a two-year contract extension.
Any time a player in his mid-30s tears an Achilles tendon there is reason for concern. Tannenbaum, however, didn't leave the cupboard bare. Mario Williams, Jason Jones and Andre Branch should be able to contribute. Former first-round pick Dion Jordan would be a bonus, though Tannenbaum said this week the Dolphins don't know when Jordan will be eligible to return.
When letting go of a player like Olivier Vernon, though, there is still an assumption that Wake can recapture some of his greatness. He had seven sacks through seven games a year ago and, remarkably, hasn't shown many signs of slowing down. He's been a versatile staple across Miami's front seven for nearly a decade.
For now, all signs point to that continuing in 2016.