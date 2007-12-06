Cameron says he's still calling Dolphins plays

DAVIE, Fla. -- Discussing the Miami Dolphins' play-calling on Thursday, coach Cam Cameron used the phrase "collective effort" 12 times.
Maybe that's because no one wants the job.
There were 17 questions on the subject at Cameron's daily news conference. Tight ends coach Mike Mularkey assumed a bigger role in play-calling last Sunday, and for the first time, injured quarterback Trent Green signaled in the plays from the sideline.
Cameron said he's still responsible for the plays selected.
"Every play is called by me and-or goes through me," he said. "It's a collective effort, and I don't know many staffs where it isn't. ... I'm the guy that calls the plays and is accountable to the plays that are called."
But quarterback John Beck said plays were coming from the press box, where Mularkey sits.
"Trent was relaying the plays to me," Beck said. "Normally I get them directly from coach Cam. The coaches decided they wanted it relayed through Trent. This week it was coming from the box down to Trent to me."
Cameron was hired because of his success as offensive coordinator with the San Diego Chargers. But the Dolphins rank fourth-worst in the NFL in offense, and they've gone a franchise-record 13 consecutive quarters without an offensive touchdown.
Mularkey is a former offensive coordinator with the Pittsburgh Steelers and is doing "a super job" helping with the offense, Cameron said. But he said any changes in Miami's playing-calling system have been minor.
"Don't read too much into it," Cameron said -- five times.
