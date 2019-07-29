Around the NFL

Cameron Meredith released after 1 year with Saints

Published: Jul 29, 2019 at 05:46 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Cameron Meredith was never able to fulfill his potential with the Saints in his first season with the team and he won't be afforded a second try.

The Saints released Meredith on Monday, coach Sean Payton confirmed in a post-practice press conference. In a corresponding move, New Orleans signed journeyman offensive lineman Patrick Omameh.

Following a breakout season with the Bears in 2016 (66 receptions for 88 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games), Meredith signed a two-year, $9.6 million deal in April of 2018. He only saw action in six games in 2018, which he ended on injured reserve due to knee issues. He had previously missed all of the 2017 season with a torn ACL.

"The injury he had set him back and then some of these younger guys now have just been doing a good enough job and it's hard with the numbers," Payton said via team transcript. "It's unfortunate because he's someone that has worked hard, he's worked his tail off and it was going to be hard for him to catch this group of younger guys that are competing."

Naturally, a move north would seem like an option as the wide receiver-starved New York Giants are a good fit presumably for any available receiver with Golden Tate's suspension and injuries to Sterling Shepard and Corey Coleman.

