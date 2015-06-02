Cameron Jordan, Saints reach five-year extension

The New Orleans Saints have systematically said goodbye to the defensive pillars that helped them win a Super Bowl five years ago. Now they have identified a new cornerstone.
The Saints signed defensive end Cameron Jordan to a five-year extension Tuesday, the team announced. The extension includes $55 million in new money over the five years and a $16 million signing bonus, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Jordan will receive $26 million in the first two years of the deal, which is practically starting quarterback money, and will average $12 million in each of the deal's first three years.
Jordan is also durable. He hasn't missed a game in his career and has racked up 27 sacks over the last three seasons. While he's not exactly a superstar, this is a Saints defense that has been looking for reliable long-term pieces. Jordan is just that. He is only the second first-round pick in the Sean Payton era to sign a second contract with the Saints, following Mark Ingram's recent deal. Payton only hopes to find some of Jordan's young teammates prove worthy of such a deal in future years.
