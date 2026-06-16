Veteran DE Cameron Jordan re-signs with Saints for 'one final season' in New Orleans

The eight-time Pro Bowler had a resurgent season for the Saints and first-year head coach Kellen Moore in 2025, racking up 10.5 sacks -- his first double-digit sack season since 2021 -- and two forced fumbles.

Jordan surpassed Rickey Jackson last season for the top spot for sacks in franchise history with 132, which also ranks 17th on the all-time NFL list, dating back to 1982. With 6.5 or more sacks this season, Jordan would enter the top 10 in career sacks.

Jordan's future has remained cloudy for months. He let it be known in March, following the initial wave of free agency, that he was not happy with the altered deal on which he played in 2025. The Saints didn't draft an edge rusher but did trade for former first-rounder Tyree Wilson and signed free agent Anfernee Jennings.

Still, Jordan saw a path back to the Saints this spring, even after those veteran additions, saying, "The landscape is clearing up."

On Tuesday, the Saints and Jordan seem to have bridged the financial gap to make his return possible. Other Saints mainstays such as Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill remain in limbo.