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Veteran DE Cameron Jordan re-signs with Saints for 'one final season' in New Orleans

Published: Jun 16, 2026 at 01:51 PM Updated: Jun 16, 2026 at 03:39 PM
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Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

Cameron Jordan and the New Orleans Saints are reuniting.

Jordan, who turns 37 years old in July, signed a one-year contract to return to New Orleans for a 16th season, the team announced Tuesday. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Jordan's deal is incentive-laden.

Jordan announced his return for "one final season" in a social media post before speaking to reporters at a press conference.

"We're gonna take everything the way we want to. Year 16, how many more years you want me to play?" Jordan said Tuesday. "I definitely am going to take to this like every game is my last to ever play.

"I'ma treat it like it's final season with intention because I believe between God and my wife that's the only two people that can get me back through."

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The eight-time Pro Bowler had a resurgent season for the Saints and first-year head coach Kellen Moore in 2025, racking up 10.5 sacks -- his first double-digit sack season since 2021 -- and two forced fumbles.

Jordan surpassed Rickey Jackson last season for the top spot for sacks in franchise history with 132, which also ranks 17th on the all-time NFL list, dating back to 1982. With 6.5 or more sacks this season, Jordan would enter the top 10 in career sacks.

Jordan's future has remained cloudy for months. He let it be known in March, following the initial wave of free agency, that he was not happy with the altered deal on which he played in 2025. The Saints didn't draft an edge rusher but did trade for former first-rounder Tyree Wilson and signed free agent Anfernee Jennings.

Still, Jordan saw a path back to the Saints this spring, even after those veteran additions, saying, "The landscape is clearing up."

On Tuesday, the Saints and Jordan seem to have bridged the financial gap to make his return possible. Other Saints mainstays such as Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill remain in limbo.

But there's excitement brewing in New Orleans after the Saints won four straight games last December and played far more consistent football after the bye week. Jordan's return isn't likely to tamp down that enthusiasm, especially with the Saints defense playing its best down the stretch, too.

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