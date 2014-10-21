Cameron Heyward: Brett Keisel outplayed J.J. Watt

Because the Texans defensive end is the best individual defensive player in the NFL, he is constantly schemed against. In terms of pass rushing help, he has little.
And then he has to deal with comments like this one, from Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward, who was speaking about Brett Keisel following a Steelers 30-23 win on Monday night.
The 36-year-old Keisel did have a nice game, which included a key hurry that forced Houston into an early punt and an interception, both of which propelled the unbelievable three-touchdown swing at the end of the first half.
Watt, though, finished with a sack, a fumble recovery, three tackles and a pair of quarterback hurries. He was also the focal point of many of Pittsburgh's blocking schemes.
At this point, that is why it's not really fair to compare Watt to almost any other defensive end in terms of in-game production. Until Jadeveon Clowney returns to the field, it's difficult to know what Watt is truly capable of.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Week 7 game, and breaks down Peyton Manning's record-breaking night. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.