Around the NFL

Cameron Heyward: Brett Keisel outplayed J.J. Watt

Published: Oct 21, 2014 at 12:57 AM

Being J.J. Watt isn't easy these days.

Because the Texans defensive end is the best individual defensive player in the NFL, he is constantly schemed against. In terms of pass rushing help, he has little.

And then he has to deal with comments like this one, from Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward, who was speaking about Brett Keisel following a Steelers 30-23 win on Monday night.

"He was the best (No.) 99 out there," Heyward said, via ESPN.com.

The 36-year-old Keisel did have a nice game, which included a key hurry that forced Houston into an early punt and an interception, both of which propelled the unbelievable three-touchdown swing at the end of the first half.

Watt, though, finished with a sack, a fumble recovery, three tackles and a pair of quarterback hurries. He was also the focal point of many of Pittsburgh's blocking schemes.

At this point, that is why it's not really fair to compare Watt to almost any other defensive end in terms of in-game production. Until Jadeveon Clowney returns to the field, it's difficult to know what Watt is truly capable of.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Week 7 game, and breaks down Peyton Manning's record-breaking night. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Lions LB, 'Hard Knocks' favorite Malcolm Rodriguez taking first-team reps with defense

A day after getting plenty of air time on "Hard Knocks," rookie LB Malcolm Rodriguez got starting reps at Lions practice on Wednesday.

news

Packers' young receivers aim to respond to Aaron Rodgers' criticism

By multiple accounts, the Packers' young wide receivers took quarterback Aaron Rodgers' Tuesday remarks in stride on Wednesday.

news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford 'right on track' for season after dealing with elbow tendinitis

Rams QB Matthew Stafford (elbow) said he "felt good" the day following a team scrimmage where he participated in full, but wouldn't put a timetable on when or if the nagging injury will go away.

news

Panthers, Patriots frustrated by fights derailing joint practices for second straight day

Fights have peppered both sessions of the Panthers and Patriots joint practices, something which members of both teams said was unfortunate and limited the time spent actually practicing and working on football.

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow ramping up activity in practice, looks to regain weight after appendectomy

Bengals QB Joe Burrow, who's partaking in 11-on-11 practice on Wednesday, discusses his ongoing recovery from the appendectomy he underwent almost three weeks ago.

news

Chuck Howley, Joe Klecko, Ken Riley senior finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced on Wednesday that linebacker Chuck Howley, defensive lineman Joe Klecko and defensive back Ken Riley are the three senior finalists for the Class of 2023.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Aug. 17

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman is being evaluated for a groin injury. Find out what other news NFL.com is tracking on Wednesday.

news

Chargers safety Derwin James signs four-year, $76.5 million extension

Derwin James signed a four-year, $76.5 million extension with the Chargers that will make him the highest-paid safety in NFL history, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.

news

T.J. Watt says it's too early for comparisons with older brother J.J. Watt's 'unstoppable' prime

Asked who is the better player among he and his older brother J.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers star pass rusher T.J. Watt reminded everyone of just how dominant the former Texans star was in Houston.

news

Brian Burns picking Matthew Judon's brain after Panthers-Patriots joint practice

Following Tuesday's intense, fight-filled practice between the Panthers and Patriots, Carolina DEs Brian Burns and Yetur Gross-Matos spent about 30 minutes working with New England's edge rusher Matt Judon.

news

Patriots' Bill Belichick: RB Rhamondre Stevenson 'way better than he was last year' in pass game

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson has vastly improved in the pass game, according to head coach Bill Belichick. Stevenson's growth could lead to more opportunities in the wake of James White's retirement.

news

Packers' Aaron Rodgers: 'Realistic' RBs Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon could get 50 catches apiece

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers expects heavy usage of running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon in the passing game as the Packers look to replace the production of Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE