Around the NFL

Cameron Bradfield waived by Jacksonville Jaguars

Published: Sep 16, 2014 at 07:50 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

The Jacksonville Jaguars aren't waiting around to make changes along their troubled offensive line.

The team announced Tuesday that right tackle Cameron Bradfield -- filling in for injured starter Austin Pasztor -- has been waived on the heels of a rough 41-10 loss to the Redskins that saw Washington pile up a franchise-record 10 sacks.

Pro Football Focus credited Bradfield with allowing two of Washington's takedowns.

Jaguars coach Gus Bradley told reporters Monday that he wanted to watch the game film to find out why Chad Henne took such a beating. Instead of benching the starting quarterback, the Jaguars have cut ties with the swing tackle who made 27 starts for the team over the past four seasons.

Bradfield's release is an indication that Pasztor -- expected to practice this week -- is close to returning after suffering a hand injury in August.

The latest "Around The NFL Podcast" recaps every Sunday game from an upset-heavy Week 2 in the NFL, and considers what RGIII's injury could mean for the Redskins.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler, LB Eric Kendricks downgraded to out vs. Titans

Los Angeles Chargers running back ﻿Austin Ekeler﻿ and linebackers ﻿Eric Kendricks﻿ and ﻿Chris Rumph II﻿ have been downgraded to out for Sunday's road matchup versus the Tennessee Titans.
news

Browns WR Amari Cooper (groin) questionable to play vs. Steelers

Browns WR Amari Cooper (groin) is officially questionable for Monday night's AFC North showdown versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team announced Saturday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Sept. 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield details 'angry run' in Week 1 win: 'When you gotta do it, you gotta do it'

Speaking with NFL Network's Kyle Brandt on Angry Chats on NFL+, Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield detailed the stiff-arm play from Week 1 that earned him the "Angry Runs" scepter.
news

Aaron Rodgers opens up on Achilles injury, recovery timeline: Rehab plan will 'shock some people'

﻿New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers﻿ broke his brief silence with an Instagram post Thursday, and on Friday, he spoke at length about his season-ending Achilles injury.
news

Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) questionable to play vs. Chargers

Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) is questionable to play on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. 
news

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler (ankle) doubtful, DE Joey Bosa (hamstring) game-time decision to play Sunday vs. Titans 

Los Angeles Chargers standout running back ﻿Austin Ekeler﻿ is doubtful to play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans due to an ankle injury. 
news

RB Aaron Jones (hamstring), WR Christian Watson (hamstring) among four Packers questionable vs. Falcons

Running back Aaron Jones (hamstring), wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring), left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), and linebacker ﻿Quay Walker﻿ (concussion) are all questionable for the Packers heading into Sunday against the Falcons.
news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (knee), DL Chris Jones expected to play Sunday vs. Jaguars 

Would the Chiefs have won in Week 1 with Chris Jones and Travis Kelce? We'll never know, but we don't have to debate it in Week 2 because both will play against Jacksonville, coach Andy Reid confirmed Friday.
news

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) expected to play Sunday vs. Commanders

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy, who suffered a hamstring injury in late August, is expected to make his season debut on Sunday against the Washington Commanders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Friday's edition of The Insiders on NFL+. 
news

Commanders DE Chase Young (neck) off injury report, set to make season debut Sunday vs. Broncos

﻿Chase Young﻿ is ready for action. The Commanders announced Friday that the defensive end has been cleared and will be active Week 2 versus the Broncos.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.