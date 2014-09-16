Cameron Bradfield waived by Jacksonville Jaguars

The team announced Tuesday that right tackle Cameron Bradfield -- filling in for injured starter Austin Pasztor -- has been waived on the heels of a rough 41-10 loss to the Redskins that saw Washington pile up a franchise-record 10 sacks.
Pro Football Focus credited Bradfield with allowing two of Washington's takedowns.
Jaguars coach Gus Bradley told reporters Monday that he wanted to watch the game film to find out why Chad Henne took such a beating. Instead of benching the starting quarterback, the Jaguars have cut ties with the swing tackle who made 27 starts for the team over the past four seasons.
Bradfield's release is an indication that Pasztor -- expected to practice this week -- is close to returning after suffering a hand injury in August.
