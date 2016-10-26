Around the NFL

Cam won't stop running: That will forever be my edge

Published: Oct 26, 2016 at 09:02 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

In Cam Newton's Week 6 return from a concussion, the quarterback rushed just one time, scampering to the pylon for a two-yard touchdown.

Newton wasn't in the mood to talk following the team's loss to the Saints. After the bye week, the defending MVP was more than willing to open up about his concussion experience, saying he learned from putting his guard down before taking the hit.

Newton also said he has no plans to ditch running to protect himself from future hits to the head.

"Even through the game, I know everybody's watching going 'How many times is Cam gonna run?..." he said Wednesday. "That's who I am. I would prefer to be involved in the game. I know, as the Panthers, that's our edge.

"There's certain things that I look at quarterbacks around this league and say 'Damn, I wish I could do that.' Man, I wish I could win football games and make it look so cool like Tom Brady. Man I wish I had the throwing accuracy and throwing style like a Matt Stafford or Aaron Rodgers. You see young talent like the Kaepernicks, the Russell Wilsons, the Andrew Lucks, and guys like that. But my edge is running the football inside the tackle. When somebody tries to take that away from me, for what it is, that's who I am, that's me. That's gonna forever be my edge in this league."

Newton understands his unique running ability makes the Panthers offense move. With defenders constantly required to monitor the quarterback outside the pocket, passing lanes and running lanes for backs open.

"I look at the game different. That makes defenses prepare for extra things," Newton said of his ability to run. "So if you take that away, the defense is like 'Yes, we don't have to prepare for a quarterback.' I'm trying to find any and every way to create edges for us, whether that's me running around .... I'm just trying to win football games. I hate that feeling, coming home knowing that we had our opportunities. Every single game we've played in we've had them. But nobody wants to hear that. They just look at the most important stat in all of sports, and that's your record."

Newton's size allows him to take huge shots that would take down other running quarterbacks. As long as his legs still give him an advantage over defenses, the Panthers quarterback isn't going to shy away from contact.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Robby Anderson: QB Sam Darnold has different 'aura' in Carolina

Panthers WR Robby Anderson explains the differences of Sam Darnold a year removed from their days as New York Jets.
news

Retired RB C.J. Anderson hired as HC of Northern California football power Monte Vista High School

C.J. Anderson knows all about playing for championships. He'll be expected to compete for them in his next venture as well. The retired RB announced on Tuesday via Twitter that he has been hired as the head coach of Monte Vista High School in Danville, California.
news

Matt Nagy reiterates Andy Dalton will be Bears' starter, Justin Fields 'our No. 2' 

The Bears' selection of Justin Fields sparked some chatter of a QB battle but, according to coach Matt Nagy, Andy Dalton's starting spot is already signed, sealed and delivered.
news

Raiders QB Derek Carr: 'I'd probably quit football if I had to play for somebody else'

The Raiders were the lone team to appear on the reported wish lists for both Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson amid their discontent with their respective franchises. Derek Carr, whose job would be claimed if Las Vegas traded for either of the NFC star QBs, declared Tuesday there's only one team he'll play for. It's the same one he's been with for his entire career.
news

Cowboys announce return to Oxnard for training camp

After a season away due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dallas Cowboys are saddling up for a return to the friendly confides of Oxnard, California. The Cowboys announced Tuesday their official return to Oxnard for 2021 training camp. 
news

Bill Belichick: Cam Newton's 'way ahead of where he was last year at this time'

After a season of struggles last year with a lack of offseason preparation, Patriots QB Cam Newton is "way ahead of where he was later year at this time."
news

Tua Tagovailoa on 5-INT minicamp practice: Emphasis was 'to be aggressive, push the ball downfield'

During Tuesday's opening day of Dolphins minicamp practice, quarterback ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ struggled in what was described as monsoon-like weather by some beat reporters. The second-year signal-caller reportedly tossed five interceptions during the session. 
news

Calvin Ridley aiming to 'keep the standard high' for Falcons following Julio Jones trade

With Julio Jones gone, it's now Calvin Ridley's WR room to lead. He feels he's learned enough from his time spent with Jones to take the reins, because there's a high bar to reach now that the Falcons great is gone.
news

Wearing an 'I'm offended' T-shirt, Aaron Rodgers says 'it's been one of those quiet offseasons you just dream about'

Aaron Rodgers' future with the Packers has been the talk of the NFL the past few months, but the reigning MVP says his time away has been "one of those quiet offseasons you just dream about."
news

Half of NFL teams have 51 or more players vaccinated for COVID-19

Sixteen of the NFL's 32 teams have 51 or more players vaccinated for COVID-19, while the other 16 teams have 50 or fewer players vaccinated, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Roundup: Panthers sign first-round pick Jaycee Horn to rookie deal

Carolina has agreed to terms with the eighth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Plus, other news we're monitoring around the NFL on Tuesday.
news

Free-agent DT Sheldon Richardson returns to Vikings  

Recently cut by the Browns, defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson has signed with another one of his previous teams, the Minnesota Vikings. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW