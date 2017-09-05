Cam: 'Unfair' that Colin Kaepernick isn't on a team

"I really think it's not fair. I think it's unfair. But not to take any storm or glory away from his game, we're trying to find every way to beat the 49ers come Sunday. But in my opinion, do I think Kaepernick is better than some of these starting quarterbacks in this league? Absolutely," Newton said. "Should he be on a roster? In my opinion, absolutely. There's no question about it. Is he good enough to be on a roster? Is he good enough to be a starting quarterback? Absolutely. But our main focus right now is to try to beat the 49ers on Sunday."