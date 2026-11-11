Cam Skattebo reacts to Giants not trading for Jonathan Taylor: 'They know what I can do'
The New York Giants didn’t trade for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor by Tuesday's deadline, leaving Cam Skattebo, slated to return Thursday against the Washington Commanders, as the lead back.
Asked about Big Blue’s lack of a move at running back, Skattebo reiterated his confidence.
“You’ve seen what I can do,” he said Tuesday, via NJ.com. “When I come out and I’m ready to play football, I can be one of the most dangerous backs in the league. Simple as that.”
Skattebo added that he understands why the Giants poked around on Taylor, but the second-year pro said that he’s still growing as he enters his 16th NFL contest.
“I would be skeptical, too, if my running back was going for 60 yards a game and not really exploding out,” he said. “But I’m still getting comfortable, man. This is like my 13th game in the league. I’m not even through a full football season yet. I’m still learning how to play football in this league. You obviously can see I’m getting more comfortable as I play the game.”
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The last time we saw Skattebo on the field in Week 7, he generated a career-best 124 rushing yards. His bruising style is tough to tackle when he gets going, but the engine doesn’t always start, and he’s had bad injury luck.
When the Giants last faced the Commanders in Week 5, Skattebo had 59 rushing yards on 13 carries but lost an overtime fumble that cost Big Blue a potential victory.
“I’ve been that guy,” he said. “Obviously, we had that one-week hiccup where I got in trouble [and got benched against the Saints]. That was it. I came back that next week and handled business. They know what I’m capable of. They know what I can do.”
The Giants' running game is certainly better with Skattebo blasting through holes. To keep their place atop the NFC East, they need the second-year back to stay on the field.