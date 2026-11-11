Cam Skattebo reacts to Giants not trading for Jonathan Taylor: 'They know what I can do'

The New York Giants didn’t trade for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor by Tuesday's deadline, leaving Cam Skattebo, slated to return Thursday against the Washington Commanders, as the lead back.

Asked about Big Blue’s lack of a move at running back, Skattebo reiterated his confidence.

“You’ve seen what I can do,” he said Tuesday, via NJ.com. “When I come out and I’m ready to play football, I can be one of the most dangerous backs in the league. Simple as that.”

Skattebo added that he understands why the Giants poked around on Taylor, but the second-year pro said that he’s still growing as he enters his 16th NFL contest.

“I would be skeptical, too, if my running back was going for 60 yards a game and not really exploding out,” he said. “But I’m still getting comfortable, man. This is like my 13th game in the league. I’m not even through a full football season yet. I’m still learning how to play football in this league. You obviously can see I’m getting more comfortable as I play the game.”