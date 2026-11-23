"I kind of thought about it, I wanted to give one last one to my fans. But at the end of the day when the energy calls for it man, and I got to bring the juice to my team, and when I backflip, it brings juice to these guys," Skattebo told reporters after the game. "It shows them how much I care. I play with my heart and soul in this game. I care about everybody on this team. I play as hard as I possibly can every single snap and when the energy is needed and is called for it's second nature, so it's hard to hold back from."

"He couldn't help himself, could he?" said coach John Harbaugh, who cameras caught appearing to say "wow" on the sideline after the backflip.

Earlier in the week, Skattebo said he was benching the backflip in the wake of the season-ending knee injury Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson suffered while celebrating the week prior. Hutchinson tore his right ACL when he jumped to celebrate a sack in a Lions win against the New England Patriots.

"It's hard to see," Skattebo told the New York Post's Ryan Dunleavy. "I'm saying yeah (no more backflips). Mentally, I'm like, 'I'm not doing that.' That ain't going to happen to me."

Skattebo, 24, left the door open for a potential return of the backflip, saying, "If we go to the playoffs or something." As it turned out, a statement win against the previously 7-2 Jaguars was all it took.

"Obviously, I don't want to do them because of the injury that happened, but it brings energy to this team," Skattebo said Sunday. "If I have to do it because the energy's low and we have a good moment, then that's what's going to happen."

Skattebo wasn't the only player who let the emotions of a big-game moment blur the consequences seen by Hutchinson last week.

Lions fans were faced with another nerve-wracking moment when wide receiver Jameson Williams slowed up to front flip into the end zone for a 57-yard touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It wasn't the smoothest landing, but Williams was unscathed.

"The flip was like an in-the-moment thing, I ain't gonna lie," Williams said after the Lions' win. "I was on the goal line, I didn't know what to do. I just flipped. That was it."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.