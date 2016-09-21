Cam on social issues: Everyone must be accountable

"I know that the place that I stand, sometimes it's a lose-lose," Newton said. "You say something in one sense and everybody is saying, 'You're a traitor.' You say something in another sense and, 'Oh, he's just too real and you can't necessarily say that.' So I'm in a position now where it's like if I say something it's going to be critiqued and if I don't say something, 'Oh, you're fake,' or, 'You're a fraud.'