Cam Newton visits families of Charleston victims

In the aftermath of last week's Charleston shootings, the Carolina Panthers organization and its players continue to reach out in support of the victims and their families.
Cam Newton visited the families of Tywanza Sanders and Sharonda Coleman-Singleton on Monday in Charleston, per the team's official website. Sanders and Coleman-Singleton were two of the nine people killed in last Wednesday's shooting.
This comes a few days after Panthers owner Jerry Richardson donated $100,000 to the victims' families and the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church.
The organization, which holds its training camp in Spartanburg, South Carolina, has also joined the movement for the removal of the Confederate battle flag from the S.C. state capitol. Gov. Nikki Haley called for the removal of the flag Monday.
"Our organization prides itself on bringing people together," Panthers spokesman Steven Drummond told the Charlotte Observer. "Divisive symbols and actions should not stand in conflict to progress, healing and the unification of all our citizens."
Panthers cornerback and South Carolina native Josh Norman also weighed in on the flag issue in a statement to the Observer, saying he has grown accustomed to seeing the flag "flapping in the wind in the back of the truck beds and (on) bumper stickers."
"So when it comes to the flag, that's nothing new," Norman continued. "That's what it's been since day one in the South. But don't get it twisted. I love S.C. and wouldn't change from calling it my home.
"But some things from our culture from the past just have to change and stay in the past. It shines a very bad light on what's so much future promise and progress for our state. And it's just so very sad to see lives have to be taken for this issue or topic to have lights placed upon it."