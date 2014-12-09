Around the NFL

Cam Newton unlikely for Week 15 after car accident

Published: Dec 09, 2014 at 11:45 AM

Don't expect to see Cam Newton on the field when the Panthers host the Buccaneers on Sunday.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports, via team sources, that the Panthers believe it's unlikely Newton will play in Week 15 after suffering a back injury in a car accident near team headquarters on Tuesday. Newton suffered two transverse process fractures in his lower back in a violent collision that caused his truck to flip on the roadway.

Newton was discharged from the hospital Wednesday morning, the team announced, adding that he is experiencing soreness but is in good spirits.

According to a Charlotte Mecklenburg police report, no one was charged in the incident and it appeared to be a routine accident.

If Newton is indeed sidelined, the Panthers will turn to veteran Derek Anderson in a near must-win game against the 2-11 Bucs. Anderson started and won the season opener when Newton was held out of action due to a rib injury. It is the only game Newton has missed in his four-year NFL career.

Newton has a back injury similar to the one suffered earlier this season by Tony Romo. The Cowboys' quarterback, who was injured after taking a knee to his lower back, missed one game before making his return.

Though Anderson played well in his September spot start, the Panthers' dim playoff hopes are effectively nil if Newton misses extended time. There's no replacing Superman in Charlotte.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Sunday game from Week 14 and discusses the Seahawks' return to Super Bowl form. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson 'excited,' 'happy' to play for offensive-minded Kevin O'Connell 

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson is excited about the prospects of being coached by the offensive-minded Kevin O'Connell. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Feb. 5

The Cincinnati Bengals ended their practices inside the University of Cincinnati on Saturday ahead of Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams. 
news

Doug Pederson eager for challenge of rebuilding Jaguars: 'This is not an overnight fix'

Jaguars owner Shad Khan and general manager Trent Baalke formally introduced new head coach Doug Pederson in a news conference on Saturday afternoon.
news

Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy reiterates team's desire to bring Aaron Rodgers back in 2022

The Packers' premature postseason exit forced the franchise to again face the future sooner than anticipated. Team president and CEO Mark Murphy addressed the road ahead on Saturday.
news

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell: Results of efforts to promote diversity within head coaches 'unacceptable'

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell issued a memo Saturday morning to all 32 teams in which he said they "must acknowledge" that the results of their efforts to promote diversity with respect to head coaches "have been unacceptable."
news

Titans OL Rodger Saffold backs QB Ryan Tannehill: He took us 'out of the gutter'

Following an AFC Divisional Round defeat that saw Titans quarterback ﻿Ryan Tannehill﻿ throw three interceptions in a loss to the Super Bowl-bound Cincinnati Bengals, the QB's weathered a storm of criticism. However, he's also garnered support aplenty, the latest coming from Pro Bowl teammate ﻿Rodger Saffold﻿. 
news

Anthony Lynn expected to be hired as 49ers assistant head coach

Anthony Lynn is joining the San Francisco 49ers as their assistant head coach, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reports.
news

Raiders hiring Patrick Graham as defensive coordinator 

The Las Vegas Raiders are hiring Patrick Graham as their new defensive coordinator, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday evening. 
news

Colts hiring Gus Bradley as defensive coordinator

Former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach and Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley is being hired as the new Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday evening. 
news

Sashi Brown hired as new Ravens team president following retirement of Dick Cass 

Following 18 years with the team, Baltimore Ravens president Dick Cass is retiring and Sashi Brown will be his successor, the team announced Friday. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Feb. 4

The first Rams-Bengals injury designations were released for Super Bowl LVI, which is just nine days away. 
news

Seahawks expected to promote Clint Hurtt to defensive coordinator

Pete Carroll has promoted from within for his newest defensive coordinator. The Seahawks are expected to name Clint Hurtt their latest DC. Hurtt has spent the past five seasons as Seattle's defensive line coach.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW