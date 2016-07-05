Cam Newton, Tom Brady among 'Top 100' franchise cornerstones

Before Patriots fans clog up my Twitter timeline with hatred, let me restate the premise of this piece: to select a player to build around for the next five years. At 38, Brady is on the back side of his illustrious career, and it's unlikely that he will continue to play at an MVP level into his 40s. Of course, he's defied the odds before, emerging from relative obscurity as a sixth-round selection in the 2000 NFL Draft to become arguably the best quarterback to ever lace them up in the NFL. As a four-time Super Bowl winner, Brady certainly understands how to lead a team to the winner's circle as a primary playmaker and game manager. He has rarely been surrounded by elite pass catchers on the perimeter, yet he continues to put up big numbers and rack up Ws in New England. Considering how tough it is to find a quarterback with the moxie, toughness and talent to win in spite of his circumstances, Brady would get strong consideration as my QB1 despite concerns about his age.