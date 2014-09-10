Cam Newton to start; Greg Hardy absent from practice

Newton's return to the lineup helps make the most interesting early game on Sunday's schedule. It matches two former No. 1 overall picks at quarterback, and two teams that looked excellent in their openers. Detroit's dismantling of the New York Giants was perhaps the most complete performance by any team last week. Matthew Stafford mixed in his usual spectacular plays without any of his usual mental mishaps. The Lions defense held the Giants under 200 yards, only the third time since 2005 any Lions defense pulled that off.