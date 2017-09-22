Around the NFL

Cam Newton to pass Jake Delhomme with next win

Published: Sep 22, 2017 at 03:45 AM

Cam Newton is not the winningest quarterback in Panthers history -- yet.

The Charlotte Observer uncovered an interesting, hidden-in-plain-sight nugget this week when talking to Newton and Jake Delhomme, who are tied for the franchise lead in victories with 53.

Delhomme compiled the total between 2003 and 2009, with 10-, 11- and 12-win seasons on his resume. Newton, who has been Carolina's starter since 2011, has just two double-digit win seasons to his name this far (12 wins in 2013 and 15 wins in 2015).

While quarterback wins are a terrible metric (if we could even call it a metric) it does tell an interesting story of two teams. Like the Observer mentioned, both had relatively the same amount of success but in unrecognizable ways.

To me, it also brings up a fascinating question: What is a franchise quarterback, and what does it matter if a team comes upon one at 28 instead of 21?

"Our team in Carolina right now is basically predicated on how (Cam) plays," Delhomme said. "I think most teams are like that, but I think it's more heavily tilted toward if Cam plays well, we're going to win the game. Whereas I think they did some things when I was there, we kind of maneuvered it so they could have won in spite of me, so to speak."

The piece is well worth your time if only for Delhomme and Newton's separate reactions to the news that they are not the winningest quarterback in team history. One seems surprised he was even still in the conversation while the other seems to have thought it happened a little while ago.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals GM Steve Keim confident Kliff Kingsbury, players 'can get this thing turned around'

The Arizona Cardinals sit at the bottom of the NFC West with a 3-6 record, but general manager Steve Keim believes Kliff Kingsbury and the players on the roster still have what it takes to turn things around.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Nov. 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Panthers CB Donte Jackson suffers season-ending Achilles injury in win over Falcons

Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson has suffered a torn Achilles and is out for the season, the team announced Friday.

news

Bills QB Josh Allen (right elbow) questionable to play Sunday vs. Vikings

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is officially questionable to play Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings due to the elbow injury he sustained in Week 9.

news

Colts LB Shaquille Leonard headed to IR after suffering setback in practice

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard suffered a setback in practice this week and is expected to be placed on injured reserve, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) game-time decision vs. Rams

Kyler Murray's hamstring injury has left his status in doubt for Week 10. The Cardinals quarterback is questionable to play Sunday against the division-rival Rams and will be a game-time decision.

news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford (concussion) limited in return to practice, questionable to play vs. Cardinals

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will be listed as questionable to play Sunday against the Cardinals. The QB is expected to practice on a limited basis Friday, a sign he's tracking in the right direction.

news

Steelers' T.J. Watt expects to return Sunday vs. Saints

Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt expects to return to action Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. Watt has been out since suffering a pectoral injury in Week 1, but he told beat reporters Friday he plans to play and doesn't expect to be on a pitch count.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Lions OC Ben Johnson: D'Andre Swift 'got pissed off a little bit' by lack of playing time

Since his return from injury, Lions RB D'Andre Swift hasn't had the same workload. In Sunday's win over Green Bay, the back played just 10 offensive snaps.

news

NFL teams, players honor military on Veterans Day

The NFL world on Veterans Day honored the men and women who have proudly served America. Here's a collection of tributes to the troops.

news

Dak Prescott, Cowboys 'blessed to have' Mike McCarthy ahead of coach's return to Green Bay

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy returns Sunday to Green Bay, where he worked for 13 seasons. McCarthy has mostly deflected comments on his return to Packerland, but QB Dak Prescott acknowledged it's a big game for the coach.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE