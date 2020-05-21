Cam Newton throwing, working out in Instagram videos

Cam Newton remains unsigned and could remain so for a while longer as an unprecedented NFL offseason continues to unfold.
The former NFL MVP, however, is doing what he can to show teams he's back to full health. Newton dispatched a series of Instagram posts this week showing off his throwing and workouts. The deep throws help display that the shoulder issues that plagued him the past several seasons are diminished. The workouts exhibit his surgically repaired foot is back to health.
The videos from Newton are notable and a positive sign. Still, given his injury history, it's likely teams will want their own medical personnel to get an up-close look at Newton before signing the veteran quarterback.
Until the NFL permits physicals, Newton will likely continue to wait to find his new home.