Cam Newton talks foot injury, rehab in YouTube video

"I'm thinking I've got to put my stamp on this game. And I'm thinking to myself I can't run. I can't run. It's one thing to have the ability to run and not, rather than to have opportunities to run and you can't," Newton said about the Bucs game. "I remember scrambling and I'm limping. When I talked to my brother, he was like, 'Man, you were limping on that play. You just don't look the same. I've been watching the games and everyone's looking flat. Where's the energy at that you usually play with?' I'm saying to myself, 'It's hard to have energy when I'm hiding something.' And I was hiding an injury that I could've easily said, 'You know what, coach, I don't think I'm ready. Maybe I need to consider sitting this one out for the betterment.'