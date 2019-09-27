Around the NFL

Cam Newton talks foot injury, rehab in YouTube video

Published: Sep 27, 2019 at 02:10 PM
NFLN_Talent_Headshots_1400x1000_Jelani_Scott
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

There's always multiple sides to every story, but Cam Newton has decided to take the lead in the telling of his.

It's been two weeks since the Carolina Panthers star quarterback aggravated the foot injury he sustained in the third week of the preseason, resulting in him being sidelined indefinitely. On Friday, Newton took to his YouTube page to set the record straight regarding his health following that Week 2 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on "Thursday Night Football."

In the 15-minute, 20-second video, Newton goes into great detail regarding his thought process in the weeks leading up to Week 2 and where things stand in the weeks since. Often known for his rather minimal press conference responses, Newton took his time explaining the ins and outs of his situation to supporters and detractors, alike.

"I'm thinking I've got to put my stamp on this game. And I'm thinking to myself I can't run. I can't run. It's one thing to have the ability to run and not, rather than to have opportunities to run and you can't," Newton said about the Bucs game. "I remember scrambling and I'm limping. When I talked to my brother, he was like, 'Man, you were limping on that play. You just don't look the same. I've been watching the games and everyone's looking flat. Where's the energy at that you usually play with?' I'm saying to myself, 'It's hard to have energy when I'm hiding something.' And I was hiding an injury that I could've easily said, 'You know what, coach, I don't think I'm ready. Maybe I need to consider sitting this one out for the betterment.'

"And I told myself last year, before I put myself in jeopardy to hurt the team, I would just remove myself to put this team in a better situation. Coach (Ron Rivera) came up to me and asked me, 'Are you all right? Are you able to play?' With that Superman title, tag, you feel like, 'Nah, coach, I'm good, I'm good, I'm good! Let me play.' But deep down inside there's that voice that you're hearing. 'You're not as good as you think you are, but you can keep on getting by.' And that's what I've been doing. Been getting by."

Of course, the last year Newton is referring to was the tumultuous collapse the Panthers suffered during the second half of 2018 when they lost seven of their last eight after starting 6-2. Newton's injured throwing shoulder was among the biggest news to emerge during that stretch.

Newton also touched on the now-infamous call at the end of the Bucs game that saw Carolina opt to run Christian McCaffrey instead of Newton to score a game-winning touchdown from a yard out.

"The fourth down call, whether you thought it was a bad call or not, I felt extremely confident in the call," Newton continued. "People are saying, 'Why didn't Cam have the ball in his hands?' And I can honestly say if we had to do a quarterback sneak, if I had to do a quarterback run, I don't know, you know what I'm saying? Because I would have had to push off my foot. For so long I've prided myself to say, well, I can get one yard. I'mma jump over you. I'mma run through you. I'mma run round you. And I wasn't able to do neither one."

Toward the end of the video, Newton dispelled any rumors that his surgically repaired shoulder is still bothering him and confirmed that he's dealing with a "mild Lisfranc" injury. Newton said that he's unsure how long his recovery will take, but expressed that his trust in his team and his focus on getting back to being completely himself will be a huge boost on his journey back.

"It could very well be a week or it could be two weeks. It could be three weeks. It could be four weeks. It could be six weeks. But the things that I have to understand and know: If it takes that time, I trust in this team that they will, we will still be in a great situation by the time I get back," Newton shared. "I think having that type of comfort, having that type of trust has really rejuvenated a lot of things for me because it takes the 'Superman' out of it. I didn't want that mantra to be there because you feel like you're immortal, you feel you can't do no harm, you feel like this big, bad guy. Truth be told, I'm human.

"I think through this whole time, I'm realizing that everybody has to be their best self for this team. And until I'm my best self, I will be fine, comfortable with knowing that there is means to this madness of me sitting out. I've got to be 100 percent."

Until Newton is 100 percent, the Panthers (1-2) will be quarterbacked by Kyle Allen, who filled in admirably in Carolina's first win last week. The Panthers take on the Houston Texans (2-1) on Sunday.

NFL Network has reached out to the Panthers for comment.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Chargers-Chiefs clash on Prime Video

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch when the Chiefs play host to the Chargers in the first-ever Thursday night game on Prime Video.

news

Week 2 injury report for 2022 season

NFL.com tracks each team's injuries ahead of Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Chiefs rule out kicker Harrison Butker (ankle) for 'TNF' vs. Chargers; Matt Ammendola to fill in

The Chiefs will be without kicker Harrison Butker for Thursday night's showdown against the Chargers. Kansas City ruled out Butker, who injured his ankle in the season-opening win over the Cardinals.

news

Robert Saleh affirms confidence after season-opening defeat: 'This is not the same old Jets'

Jets head coach Robert Saleh raised eyebrows earlier this week when he declared he was keeping receipts of those critical of his team. On Wednesday, Saleh clarified that it wasn't intended as a personal shot at anyone.

news

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy: Everyone 'feels good' about Dak Prescott's surgery

The news surrounding Dak Prescott's broken thumb and ensuing procedure seems to be getting more positive by the day. Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on Wednesday that everyone "feels good" about the quarterback's surgery.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Sept. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Jerry Jones' message to Cowboys fans who already think season is over: I've seen 'David slay the giant'

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones isn't so quick to declare the season a failure. He was asked Tuesday on the Shan and RJ show on 105.3 The Fan about his message to fans who say the season is already over.

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Giants RB Saquon Barkley lead Players of the Week

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley's and Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes' Week 1 stellar performances led the way in the league's first honor roll of the 2022 season as the NFL Players of the Week were announced Wednesday.

news

Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon on giving up 35 points to Lions: 'We need to improve quick, and we will'

The Eagles escaped Detroit with a victory in Week 1, but the defensive performance left much to be desired as the Lions zoomed up and down the field in the second half. Can Philly clean it up before Monday night?

news

Texans want to increase Dameon Pierce's workload moving forward

Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce finished with 11 carries for 33 yards and one catch for six. Afterward, head coach Lovie Smith acknowledged he wants to get the rookie more snaps.

news

Khalil Mack not satisfied with three-sack performance in season opener: 'It wasn't good enough'

The Chargers traded for Khalil Mack to pair him with Joey Bosa, hoping the menacing tandem would bamboozle quarterbacks. In the opener, it looked good, with the duo combining for 4.5 sacks and 16 QB pressures.

news

NFL players join forces with top gaming creators for debut of 'Tuesday Night Gaming'

The NFL has teamed up with Enthusiast Gaming to launch a new esports series, "Tuesday Night Gaming," featuring NFL players of the past and present and the most prominent names in gaming.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE