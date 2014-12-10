Cam Newton suffers fractures in back during car crash

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was involved in a two-car accident Tuesday in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The team later announced that Newton suffered two transverse process fractures in his lower back and no further internal injuries. The team announced Tuesday that the fourth-year passer was in fair condition and undergoing tests at Carolinas Medical Center.
Newton was discharged from the hospital Wednesday morning, the Panthers announced, adding that he is experiencing soreness but is in good spirits.
Panthers coach Ron Rivera confirmed Wednesday that Derek Andersonwill start this Sunday against the Bucs. Anderson also started Carolina's Week 1 win over Tampa Bay.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department spokesperson Rob Tufano, the accident occurred on S. Church St. at 12:30 p.m. ET.
"Both Newton, who was the driver of the truck, and the driver of the sedan were taken to (a) hospital with non-life threatening injuries," Tufano said.
One eyewitness saw Newton's vehicle flip "two or three times," Jonathan Jones of The Charlotte Observer told NFL Network.
According to a Wednesday police report, no one was cited in the incident and it appeared to be a routine accident.
Rescuers arrived on the scene and loaded Newton onto a stretcher and into an ambulance. Police told The Observer that Newton was able to communicate, while Rapoport was told that the quarterback didn't even want to go to the hospital but was taken away as a precaution.