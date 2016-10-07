Cam Newton still in concussion protocol, not ruled out

The Panthers quarterback remains in concussion protocol and has not practiced all week. However, coach Ron Rivera told reporters Friday that he has not yet ruled the quarterback out for Monday's test against Tampa Bay.
"Newton had a good day in the protocol," Rivera said. "We'll see what that means tomorrow."
Newton suffered the concussion on a second-half hit to the head in Sunday's loss to the Falcons. If Newton is unavailable to go, then Derek Anderson will step in against the Buccaneers. Anderson has a nice history with Tampa Bay, beating the Bucs twice in 2014 while filling in for the injured Cam.
In other Panthers injury news, linebacker Thomas Davis (hamstring), defensive end Charles Johnson (quad) and fullback Mike Tolbert (hamstring) were limited in practice.