Around the NFL

Cam Newton should always be wired for sound, forever

Published: Nov 25, 2015 at 11:54 AM

Cam Newton has taken a lot of heat through the years, some deserved, much of it nonsense. But even the most ardent Cam Hater will struggle to take issue with the quarterback after watching video of Newton wired for sound during the Panthers' blowout win over the Redskins on Sunday.

Newton has a smile on his face throughout the clip, whether he's talking to a young fan, repeatedly drawing the hapless Washington defensive line offsides or giving a young sideline judge grief for his boyish appearance.

Seriously, attaching a microphone to Newton every Sunday might be the only PR Newton will ever need.

There are plenty of highlights in the video, which Phil Simms called on Inside The NFL the "funniest piece I've ever watched in highlight, ever." Simms is no bastion of comedic taste, but the clip has it all: from sideline posing with Panthers teammates to his subtle reference of "Captain Kirk" upon meeting Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins on the field after the game.

But we imagine it will be the conversation with sideline judge Walt Coleman IV (a first-year official and son of longtime NFL zebra Walt Coleman III) that this clip will ultimately be remembered by. Hell, don't be surprised if a snippet of it is played prior to Newton's speech in Canton one day.

A transcription, for posterity:

Walt Colemans from here until eternity should be proud to be connected to this magical moment.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Longtime NFL assistant coach Greg Knapp dies following bicycling accident

Longtime NFL assistant coach Greg Knapp, who was hired this offseason as the Jets' passing game coordinator, passed away Thursday as the result of injuries sustained in a bicycling accident.
news

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott focused on minimizing turnovers: 'I've never been a fumbler'

Ezekiel Elliott spent much of his offseason focusing on getting in excellent shape and improving his ball security. The Cowboys RB's down season in 2020 included a career-high six fumbles.
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley, TE Kyle Rudolph to begin training camp on PUP list

Health concerns continue to plague Giants starters Saquon Barkley and Kyle Rudolph as the unified start to training camp quickly approaches.
news

Stephon Gilmore reports to Patriots camp, placed on PUP list

Stephon Gilmore was among the veterans who arrived for New England's training camp ahead of the team's official report date, Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Mike Giardi report. The Pro Bowl CB will begin camp on the physically unable to perform list.
news

NFL partnering with Hawk-Eye Innovations to improve replay

The NFL approved rules earlier this offseason that will increase communication between on-field officials, replay officials and the officiating department in New York. Now it's taking an additional step to make its review process more effective.
news

Roundup: Giants place rookie WR Kadarius Toney on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Giants are opening training camp without their top rookie. Wide receiver ﻿Kadarius Toney﻿, the No. 20 pick in the 2021 draft, has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

NFL informs clubs that COVID-19 outbreaks among unvaccinated players could lead to forfeited games

As the NFL approaches the 2021 season, the league informed clubs that it would not extend the season to accommodate a COVID-19 outbreak among unvaccinated players that causes a game cancellation.
news

Amari Cooper (ankle), DeMarcus Lawrence (back) among Cowboys starting camp on PUP list

The Cowboys were the second NFL team to report to camp this week, and they won't have a few key contributors available right away. Dallas will place WR Amari Cooper, DE DeMarcus Lawrence, DT Trysten Hill and K Greg Zuerlein on the physically unable to perform list.
news

Bengals' Mike Daniels: Joe Burrow is 'like baby Aaron' Rodgers

Since stepping foot in Cincinnati, Joe Burrow has impressed veteran teammate Mike Daniels, who spent six seasons with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay. Daniels joined Good Morning Football on Thursday and reiterated his comparison between the two QBs.
news

Eric Dickerson thinks Rams should sign Todd Gurley: 'That's a no-brainer'

Hall of Fame Rams RB Eric Dickerson told TMZ he believes a Rams reunion with Todd Gurley is the best way to go after Los Angeles lost Cam Akers to a season-ending Achilles injury.
news

Tom Brady on teams that passed on him in 2020: 'There's not as many smart people as you think'

Despite winning the Super Bowl in his first year in Tampa Bay, Buccaneers QB Tom Brady, being who he is, still grinds about the clubs that had the gall to dismiss his services last offseason when he was a free agent.
news

Raider GM Mike Mayock: Jon Gruden, Derek Carr relationship is 'like a corny marriage'

Las Vegas Raider GM Mike Mayock notes that quarterback Derek Carr's ability to tackle anything Jon Gruden throws at him has helped keep the relationship fresh. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW