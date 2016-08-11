Cam Newton sees limited playing time in loss

BALTIMORE -- Cam Newton directed a 68-yard drive in his only series, then stepped aside as the Carolina Panthers lost to the Baltimore Ravens 22-19 on Thursday night in a preseason opener.
Newton, the reigning NFL MVP, went 5 for 6 for 36 yards before being replaced by 33-year-old Derek Anderson.
Graham Gano kicked four field goals for the Panthers, who went 15-1 last year and won the NFC championship before falling to Denver in the Super Bowl.
Baltimore was without quarterback Joe Flacco, who's coming off a season-ending knee injury. Running back Justin Forsett; wide receivers Steve Smith and Breshad Perriman; and linebackers Terrell Suggs and Elvis Dumervil were also held out of the game.
The Panthers launched their preseason with a crisp 14-play march overseen by Newton, who opted not to employ the running aspect of his game.
Working out of the no-huddle offense, Newton completed his first five passes before overthrowing an open Ted Ginn Jr. in the back of the end zone. That forced Carolina to settle for a field goal.
Anderson threw a TD pass to Devin Funchess for a 10-0 lead before the Ravens answered with touchdowns by Terrance West and Javorius Allen.
Ryan Mallett, who started the final two games for Baltimore last year, got the call in this one, too. He played the entire first half, going 11 for 15 for 91 yards and a score.
