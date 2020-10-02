NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Around the NFL

Cam Newton says Patrick Mahomes is 'changing the game' ahead of their meeting Sunday

Published: Oct 02, 2020 at 09:55 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Patrick Mahomes is the face of football's new generation, and he's received some high praise from the face of last decade's new crop of signal-calling talent.

Mahomes' Chiefs will face the New England Patriots on Sunday, which means the 2018 NFL MVP and reigning Super Bowl MVP will meet the 2015 NFL MVP, Cam Newton﻿. The elder statesman of the two sees what the rest of the football world is witnessing.

"Man, he's changing the game," Newton said Thursday, via ESPN. "I think he's shining light on the new wave of quarterbacks. It's just fun to watch."

Game recognizes game.

But Mahomes and Newton, while both are more than capable in the mobility department, are two different quarterbacks. For one, Newton is a larger quarterback, which has allowed him to set NFL records for most career rushing touchdowns scored by a quarterback (62) and games with one-plus passing touchdown and one-plus rushing touchdown (40).

In his first season in New England, Newton is near the same pace that saw him win the 2015 MVP, posting similar efficiency marks in passing yards per game, pass yards per attempt and passer rating.

"I wish I could do some of the things he does, as far as how physical he is, and the way he's able to make plays happen. He's a great football player, someone I watched when he was at Auburn," Mahomes said of Newton, also via ESPN. "He's in a great spot now and he's playing really good football."

Mahomes, meanwhile, owns the NFL records for career passing yards per game (303.2), passing touchdowns per game (2.5) and passer rating (109.4). He's also the only quarterback to average 300-plus passing yards per game and a own a 100-plus passer rating versus Bill Belichick in his head coaching career.

Newton, who owned a 2-0 record against Belichick's Patriots during his time with the Panthers, knows a little something about beating the game's preeminent franchise since the turn of the century. He also knows how it feels to be the focus of the league as an innovative quarterback who is part of a highly successful team aiming to win a title.

"It's not like he's just back there and it's an arcade game," Newton said of Mahomes. "Sometimes it looks like it, but he knows exactly what he's doing and how he's manipulating the defense. That's the same thing that the Dan Marinos used to do. Obviously the Tom Bradys. The Aaron Rodgers. Those guys really have so much command of the offense that you dictate to the defense. That's what he's doing. He's playing the game at a high level."

The difference between the two: Mahomes owns a Super Bowl ring, which Newton's Panthers fell short of earning in Super Bowl 50, and something Newton's predecessor was able to achieve a record six times in New England.

Mahomes' Chiefs are again the favorites to win it all after an emphatic victory over the Ravens in Week 3. They'll meet another longstanding hurdle Sunday, but with a new face behind center.

Related Content

news

Postponed Steelers-Titans game rescheduled for Week 7

The NFL has announced schedule changes after a rash of positive COVID-19 cases among Titans players and personnel forced Week 4's game against the Steelers to be canceled.
news

Friday's NFL roster and injury news for Week 4

Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith (neck) is "on track to play" this Sunday vs. the Browns, head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on Friday morning.
news

Vikings' game vs. Texans will proceed as scheduled

Good news for Vikings and Texans fans. Sunday's game between the two will proceed as scheduled, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Packers WR Allen Lazard out at least one month after core muscle surgery

Packers WR Allen Lazard underwent core muscle surgery from Dr. William Meyers over the last couple days and will be out at least a month, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per source.
news

Two new Titans players test positive for COVID-19

A day after postponing this week's Titans vs. Steelers game due to an outbreak of positive COVID-19 tests, two more players have tested positive.
news

Vic Fangio eschews handshake to avoid postgame fracas in 'prudent' move

When it came time to shake hands at the end of Thursday's chippy affair, Denver coach Vic Fangio shooed his players off the field, jogging while waving his arms toward the visiting tunnel. He and Jets coach Adam Gase did not shake hands.
news

What we learned from Broncos notching first win over Jets 

A back-and-forth Thursday nighter took place and when the rainy night ended, first-time starting QB Brett Rypien and the Denver Broncos staved off a comeback by the New York Jets for a 37-28 win -- their first of the season. 
news

Jets QB Sam Darnold suffers sprained shoulder in loss vs. Broncos

Although the Jets dropped to 0-4 Thursday night, the team managed to avoid incurring what appeared to be a potentially more devastating loss, in the form of quarterback Sam Darnold, earlier in the night.
news

Jets QB Joe Flacco active, plays for first time this season

For the first time since October of 2019, Joe Flacco took the field on game day. The 35-year-old quarterback, who signed with the Jets as a free agent in May, served as Sam Darnold﻿'s backup -- and played a few snaps -- against the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football.
news

Week 4 inactives: Denver Broncos at New York Jets

The official inactive players for tonight's "Thursday Night Football" game between the Denver Broncos and New York Jets.
news

49ers TE George Kittle (knee) says he'll be back Sunday vs. Eagles

George Kittle, having missed the previous two games with a knee injury, told reporters on Thursday that he will play on Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles. 
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (12) makes a deep catch as Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) trails on the play during an NFL football game , Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif.

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL