Cam Newton's Superman imitation is best of Week 2

On a first-and-goal from the two-yard line, Newton stepped back from under center looking to pass, but when a hole opened up in front of him, the former first-overall pick took off. As Texans safety Rahim Moore closed in on Newton, the Panthers quarterback leaped into the air and towards the end zone, seemingly defying his own laws of motion in the process. Newton completed one full revolution over Moore, bounced off defensive end Jared Crick and landed upright on two feet -- kind of -- in the end zone. Somewhere Jerome Simpson offers a golf clap.