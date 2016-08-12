Around the NFL

Cam Newton's sideline celebration costs Panthers TD

Published: Aug 12, 2016 at 12:55 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The ol' "point of emphasis" got Cam Newton on Thursday night.

Late in the first quarter of the first preseason game, Carolina Panthers linebacker A.J. Klein picked off a bobbled catch attempt by Ravens receiver Darren Waller and sprinted 95 yards with a convoy of blockers for a touchdown.

The TD would not stand.

The score was wiped out by a penalty on Cam Newton. Officially it goes down as an "illegal substitution" because Newton ran on the field celebrating prematurely as Klein streaked for the score. Instead of a touchdown, the Panthers got the ball at the 26-yard-line.

"I just got too excited," Newton told reporters after the 22-19 loss, per ESPN. "I was hoping they would give a warning."

The touchdown was taken away from Klein, but QB2, Derek Anderson, made sure the Panthers got the points, tossing a back-shoulder touchdown to Devin Funchess several plays later.

The NFL made sideline penalties for players and coaches breaching the boundary during play a point of emphasis this season.

"We were told about them," Panthers coach Ron Rivera said. "We met with the referees about them, and we still did them, so I'm disappointed with that."

On the plus side, if you are going to get a silly penalty that wipes a touchdown, best get it in the preseason.

"It's a lesson learned," Rivera said. "If you're going to do it, do it now."

Newton doesn't plan to make the same mistake when the games count.

"You live and you learn," he said. "...It happened. We all learned something as a team. We're moving forward."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans: 23 injured players 'doesn't stop our process' for preparing for Bengals

There were 23 players listed on the Houston Texans' injury report Wednesday, but head coach DeMeco Ryans isn't allowing it to alter the process for preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals. 
news

Lamar Jackson on Ravens D: 'I believe our defense has no weakness'

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson thinks very highly of Baltimore's defense, which he believes doesn't have a weakness so far. 
news

NFL to allow college all-star game participation for draft-eligible underclassmen

The NFL has informed all 32 teams that draft-eligible underclassmen are now allowed to participate in three college all-star games, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 10: Four things to watch for in Panthers-Bears on Prime Video

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch when the Carolina Panthers visit the Chicago Bears on "Thursday Night Football".
news

Week 10 NFL injury report for 2023 season

NFL.com is tracking injury status for each game in Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Giants to start rookie QB Tommy DeVito vs. Cowboys; Matt Barkley elevated to backup role

New York Giants rookie quarterback will start for New York in Week 10 against the Dallas Cowboys, head coach Brian Daboll announced on Wednesday.
news

Texans QB C.J. Stroud, Vikings QB Joshua Dobbs highlight Players of the Week

Following Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season, Texans QB C.J. Stroud and Vikings QB Joshua Dobbs highlight the league's Players of the Week.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Nov. 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Patriots CB J.C. Jackson not expected to travel with team to Germany amid reliability questions

Amid questions about his reliability, Patriots CB J.C. Jackson will stay behind in a move the club hopes will be a mental reset, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.
news

Browns DE Myles Garrett amid 2023 season: 'I'm nearing my prime, the peak of my powers'

Browns DE Myles Garrett told "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday that he believes he's entering the prime of his career as he leads Cleveland's defense into one of the top units in the league during the 2023 season.
news

Healthy for first time since Week 1, Lions offensive line ready 'to put on a show'

With Detroit's offensive line nearing full strength, Lions OG Jonah Jackson expressed his excitement for the possibility of the unit playing a string of games together after the team's bye week.
news

Cardinals OC Drew Petzing expects QB Kyler Murray to run like he normally does in return

With Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray poised to make his 2023 debut Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Drew Petzing suggested there will be no restrictions on the QB's return.