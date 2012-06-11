Cam Newton's leadership crucial to Panthers' continued growth

After just one year as Carolina's quarterback -- although the term "just" doesn't seem so fitting, given all the records that have fallen since he arrived -- Newton has transformed this sports scene into his own. The question, of course, is whether his rise will continue. It is a question, though, that no longer deserves any of our doubts. We can still wonder what remains ahead for Newton, but not in terms of his own ability and potential. Instead, the focus now shifts toward his team's overall success -- whether his Panthers are capable of accomplishing what needs to be done for them to become a top-tier organization in the second year of a major makeover.