Cam Newton's fashion knows no bounds

Cam Newton emerged from the Panthers locker room after Sunday's tough loss to the Vikings looking like this:
The initial guess here is Newton lost a friendly wager with a member of the Vikings. If that's the case, let's give Newton credit for being a man of his word. It can't be easy to answer questions about a bad home loss while dressed like an extra in a bad Johnny Depp comedy.
But let's be real here: That's probably not it. Newton considers himself a man of high-society fashion, and it's extremely possible this was a planned outfit. An outfit we imagine cost thousands of dollars to procure.
So yeah, this is his thing. I'm not going to judge him. But we gotta ask ...