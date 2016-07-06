Cam Newton rules 'Top 100': No. 1 for years to come?

"I think what it comes down to, whether the game is good, bad or indifferent, is that I want to be there for my guys, and I think Coach Shula feels the same way," Dorsey said. "They give me, all three of my [quarterbacks], everything they've got, and I just feel like the least I can do as a coach and person is to be there for them whether things are going well or not going well. At no time will they have to look over their shoulder and wonder if I'm someone who has their back or will support them. That's unconditional."