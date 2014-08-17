 Skip to main content
Cam Newton returns to action in Panthers' win over Chiefs

Published: Aug 17, 2014 at 04:35 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Cam Newton made a successful return following ankle surgery, Jonathan Stewart ran for two touchdowns and the Carolina Panthers beat the Kansas City Chiefs 28-16 on Sunday night.

Newton completed 4-of-9 passes for 65 yards and led a pair of touchdown drives in the preseason game before exiting late in the second quarter with Carolina (1-1) up 14-6.

Stewart ran for 26 yards on four carries and made a strong case to be the Panthers' goal-line back -- if not their primary ball carrier -- with scoring runs of 3 and 2 yards.

Carolina managed just a yard on its first three possessions before Stewart provided a spark with a 17-yard run. The Panthers scored touchdowns on their next two possessions.

Alex Smith was 14 of 22 for 127 yards for Kansas City (1-1). Rookie Aaron Murray's first NFL pass resulted in a 43-yard touchdown strike, but he also had an interception.

