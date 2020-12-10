Cam Newton (questionable; abdomen) is fine and will start vs. Rams

﻿Cam Newton﻿ is officially questionable to play Thursday night against the Los Angeles Rams. The New England Patriots quarterback will not miss the game due to an abdomen injury.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday morning that Newton is fine and will start despite the questionable tag.

The report confirms the initial speculation when the QB was listed with the questionable designation once again.

Newton was limited in practice Tuesday and Wednesday. It was the same routine the Pats took with the starting QB before Sunday's win over the Chargers. Newton wasn't limited in that game, and we don't expect him to be so against the Rams either.

Given that the Pats are playing on a short week, injury issues can lead to players sitting more often than on a normal week. In Newton's case, however, his abdomen injury wasn't something that was ever expected to keep him on the sideline this week.