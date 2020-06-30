Around the NFL

Cam Newton bids farewell to Carolina, hello to New England

Cam Newton officially said goodbye to Carolina and kicked off his new journey in New England.

When reports surfaced Sunday night he'd sign a one-year, incentive-laden deal with the Patriots, Newton promised he'd be "dropping content" on the move.

Monday night, the ex-Panthers quarterback released a five-plus minute video on his YouTube page.

The bulk of the post spins back to a video from March 17, with Newton rehashing the Panthers' decision to let the former MVP seek a trade.

"Right now, I feel angry, I feel let down," Newton said. "But at the same time, I'm not bitter. You know what I mean? I know since the first day that I came into this league, that this day was going to come."

He added: "Don't believe the hype. I never once wanted to leave Carolina. Don't let them make you believe anything else. It was their decision. I stuck with it, and I knew that, so I asked for a trade."

The video then splices together some of Newton's greatest moments with the Panthers, both on and off the field, with Boyz II Men's "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday" playing in the background.

We then jump forward to Newton's rehab this offseason, with shots of the 31-year-old getting therapy on the injured foot that wiped out all but two games of his 2019 season.

The video ends after the signal-caller agreed to join the Patriots, with a sweaty Newton -- presumably after another workout -- addressing the decision.

"Oh, what a feeling," Newton said. "I got so much on my mind right now, but I'm gonna keep this [expletive] brief: I'm at your neck."

