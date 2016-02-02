Cam Newton polarization: The truth about race at quarterback

That story is brought up today because we're still a week removed from trying to make sense of why Newton is considered such a polarizing athlete. The Carolina Panthers quarterback attacked the subject last week by going with the easiest explanation -- he said being a black quarterback "may scare a lot people" before telling ESPN later that he "didn't mean it to come off as a race thing" -- but there is more to it. Newton is a black quarterback who is playing the game on his own terms. That is the part of this conversation that requires more attention, largely because Newton is showing us the next challenge facing black quarterbacks.