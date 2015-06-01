Cam Newton, Panthers near long-term extension

Around the NFL

Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers are on the verge of some serious business.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Newton and the Panthers are close to agreeing on a long-term deal that would keep him under team control through the 2020 season, according to sources involved in the situation. The deal is expected to be for five years and worth more than $100 million, according to Rapoport.

Rapoport added that the deal came together very quickly after the two sides had little progress in talks through last week. WZGV-AM first reported the news.

"I'm told the guarantees are very real," Rapoport said Monday on NFL Network's Total Access. "This contract is going to look more like Tony Romo and Aaron Rodgers than, say, Colin Kaepernick and Andy Dalton deals of last year."

Newton, 26, has been the Panthers' starting quarterback since entering the league as the first overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. The Panthers exercised the fifth-year option of Newton's rookie deal last year, which had him set to earn $14.67 million this season.

Newton is 30-31-1 in his four seasons as a starter, including a 1-2 mark in the postseason. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2011 and 2013.

