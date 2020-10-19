Around the NFL

Cam Newton on 2-3 Patriots' struggles: 'I don't point fingers. I point thumbs'

Published: Oct 19, 2020 at 10:43 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Cam Newton and the Patriots struggled to move the ball in Sunday's 18-12 loss to the Denver Broncos.

The Pats earned just 288 total yards, compiled 14 first downs and went a measly 4-of-13 on third down.

Newton, who returned from the reserve/COVID-19 this week, passed for just 157 yards on 17-of-25 passing, averaged 6.3 yards per attempt, took four sacks and threw zero TDs and two INTs while leading the Pats with 76 rushing yards on 10 attempts and the team's only TD. Newton struggled with his accuracy passing the ball and rarely stretched the field -- just one pass completed over 15-air-yards.

Cam's issues weren't the sole reason for the Pats' loss, but the starting QB took blame for the offensive problems Monday morning during a radio interview on WEEI's The Gregg Hill Show.

"I don't point fingers. I point thumbs," Newton quipped, per Patriots team reporter Megan O'Brien.

Who has two thumbs and averaged 159.5 passing yards with three INTs and just one TD in his last two outings?

Newton noted that the Patriots need to focus on themselves to get through their current losing skid.

"We have no room to look through a telescope. Our focus should be with a microscope," he said when asked if the Pats have the talent to get back in the playoff race.

The Pats are sitting at 2-3, their first time with a losing record through their first five games since 2001. That New England team bounced back with ﻿Tom Brady﻿ taking over to go 11-5 and win the Super Bowl. The Pats currently sit third in the AFC East behind Buffalo (4-1 ahead of Monday's game) and Miami (3-3).

It's been a rough go of it late for the Pats and Newton, from on-field struggles to dealing with the COVID-19 situation. The former NFL MVP is ready to weather the current storm in Boston.

"The sky may be falling the next couple of days," Newton said. "I'll bring my raincoat and my umbrella to get the job done."

