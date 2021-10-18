Around the NFL

Cam Newton, now vaccinated, says he still wants to play football: 'Hell yeah'

Published: Oct 18, 2021 at 08:13 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Cam Newton wants a shot at continuing his NFL career in 2021.

To that end, the veteran quarterback confirmed Sunday on his YouTube channel that he has been vaccinated against COVID-19. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that Newton had been vaccinated.

The New England Patriots released the 32-year-old quarterback before the 2021 season, handing the reins to rookie Mac Jones. The decision came after Newton missed three practices because of what the Patriots termed a "misunderstanding" of COVID-19 protocol. Bill Belichick later claimed Newton's vaccination status didn't factor into the decision to release the quarterback.

After being released, Newton said in early September that the Patriots released him because he was "going to be a distraction."

In Sunday's video, Newton emphasized he wants to join a team in 2021.

"Hell yeah I still want to play football," Newton said, per ESPN. "I still get that urge to go out and perform and do something that I've been doing since I was 7 years old."

To that end, Newton got vaccinated, which allows him to more easily sign with a club without having to isolate before joining a new team. Given the NFL's COVID-19 protocols, unvaccinated free agents are essentially sidelined at this stage. Newton noting his vaccination status is a signal to clubs that it won't be an impediment.

The question is which team might benefit from bringing in the veteran quarterback. Newton noted in Sunday's video the situation "has to be right," adding he's getting offers. At this stage of the season, there are few QB jobs open. And given the study and ramp-up time needed for the quarterback position, teams generally go with the players who have been in the building rather than import a fresh face.

Would Houston bring in Newton if ﻿Tyrod Taylor﻿'s injury lingers and ﻿Davis Mills﻿ continues to struggle? What about a high-profile reunion in Carolina where ﻿Sam Darnold﻿ is playing poorly?

Newton noted after his release that he was willing to be the backup to Jones. We'll see if that willingness extends to another club or whether Newton has to wait until 2022 to get another shot.

Related Content

news

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs ties NFL record with seven INTs in six games

Dallas' defense has looked much better than it did a season ago through the first six weeks of the 2021 campaign. Trevon Diggs, who's on a record-setting pace when it comes to interceptions, has been a primary reason for the resurgence.
news

Lane Johnson rejoins Eagles following three-game absence due to personal matter

Eagles RT Lane Johnson is rejoining his teammates after missing the past three games due to a personal matter. The veteran right tackle announced his plan to return on Monday.
news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith laments overtime fumble: 'I put that on myself'

Making his first start in four years, Seahawks QB Geno Smith did enough to keep Seattle alive into overtime, but a late fumble put an end to their comeback. 
news

MRI confirms Bucs CB Richard Sherman (hamstring) will miss a couple weeks; no plans for injured reserve

Buccaneers CB Richard Sherman is expected to miss a couple weeks with a hamstring injury but there is no plan for injured reserve, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Raiders, interim coach Rich Bisaccia find triumph after tumultuous week: 'It's a 'we' win'

With interim coach Rich Bisaccia taking over the reins, the Derek Carr-led Raiders defeated the Denver Broncos, 34-24, on Sunday -- just six days after Jon Gruden announced his resignation following the revelation of multiple offensive emails. 
news

Dak Prescott (calf) will undergo MRI, but not overly concerned 

Following the Cowboys' overtime win, Dak Prescott was in a boot due to a calf injury. He'll get an MRI on Monday.
news

Browns QB Baker Mayfield on ailing left shoulder: 'It feels like s---'

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is battling through a painful left shoulder injury, telling reporters Sunday he "absolutely" plans to play Thursday vs. the Broncos.
news

Lions HC Dan Campbell: Jared Goff 'needs to step up more than he has'

Dan Campbell didn't say a quarterback change is coming. But in the wake of a dismal 34-11 loss to the Bengals, the Lions coach didn't rule out benching Jared Goff, either. "We're going to look at everything," Campbell said.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers yells 'I own you' at Bears fans after game-sealing TD

After leaving Soldier Field with yet another victory, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers took a moment to level Bears fans with a rather poignant statement following a game-clinching TD.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 6: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 6 action. 
news

2021 NFL season: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 6 games

The Giants have lost yet another offensive player, with WR Kadarius Toney (ankle) being ruled out early against the Rams.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW